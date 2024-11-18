Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $154.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $370.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 22.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

