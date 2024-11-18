JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Shares Acquired by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HELO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

HELO stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

