Jupiter Hits 24-Hour Volume of $275.35 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and $275.35 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter token can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00001291 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter was first traded on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 1.2021948 USD and is down -5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 542 active market(s) with $358,283,172.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

