Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,700 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 449,100 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 79.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KALU traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.10. The stock had a trading volume of 76,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.69. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.30 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.57%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

