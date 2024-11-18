Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 13035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Karnalyte Resources Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops potash and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan.

