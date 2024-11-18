Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Grows Stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KGS. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGS opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $36.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 565.54%.

KGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

