Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $85.37 Million Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,064 shares during the quarter. Sempra makes up about 2.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $85,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 19.9% during the third quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sempra by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,878,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 35.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 594,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after purchasing an additional 156,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Sempra by 9.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $92.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.02.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

