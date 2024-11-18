Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $101.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.36. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

