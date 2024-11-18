Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $861,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 90,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 36,704 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,202,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after buying an additional 472,885 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 99,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,846.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 489,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,070,000 after acquiring an additional 463,965 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $21.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,680,400.52. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,037. This represents a 26.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

