Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $782,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of State Street by 30.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,897,000 after buying an additional 1,238,251 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 541.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 751,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,117,000 after acquiring an additional 634,422 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 807,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,469,000 after acquiring an additional 507,270 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,124,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,238,000 after acquiring an additional 479,205 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 443.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,765,000 after purchasing an additional 363,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,462.56. This trade represents a 20.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

State Street Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $95.48 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

