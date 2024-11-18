Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,125 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.63.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.