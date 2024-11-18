Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 2,643 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 115.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in VICI Properties by 17.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. JMP Securities upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

