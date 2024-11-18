Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 629 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Xylem by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 191.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Xylem by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 25,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Xylem by 967.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 68,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 62,485 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,731,000 after acquiring an additional 137,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

Xylem stock opened at $121.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.90 and a 52-week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

