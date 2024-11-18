Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.85.

NYSE:MLM opened at $583.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.37 and a 52 week high of $633.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $557.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

