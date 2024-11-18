Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $332.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.81 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

