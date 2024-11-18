KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Price

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $1,075.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $882.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $582.00 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $535.39 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $856.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $827.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $8,796,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,250. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total value of $561,620.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,805,551.60. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,359 shares of company stock worth $36,209,571 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

