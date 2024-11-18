Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 6766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on KGS shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 2.8 %

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is 565.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth $913,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,544,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 5,435.7% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 80,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 79,470 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

