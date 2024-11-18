KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP) Shares Bought by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares during the quarter. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $139.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.58.

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Profile

The KraneShares Trust – KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (KLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund is a fund-of-fund that tracks an index of China-based internet stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on the full amount of the portfolio.

