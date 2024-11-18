L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $247.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.34 and a 52 week high of $265.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.29.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.30%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $740,814.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,596.20. The trade was a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 8,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,119 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

