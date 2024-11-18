Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) is Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,618,570 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston accounts for approximately 3.7% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $201,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. City State Bank increased its position in Lamb Weston by 56.2% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $75.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LW

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.