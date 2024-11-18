Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 101.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Lennar by 21.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 23,048.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 150,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after buying an additional 149,812 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. This represents a 42.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock opened at $168.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.35 and a 200-day moving average of $168.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $125.17 and a 52 week high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.