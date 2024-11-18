LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPTH

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.46 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 104.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 67,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.