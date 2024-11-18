Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Sells $120,093.78 in Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 7,123 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $120,093.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 867,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,617,906.62. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 2,270 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $27,330.80.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.18 million, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 768,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 155,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 2,355,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after purchasing an additional 88,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LINC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

