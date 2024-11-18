LMR Partners LLP Has $15.18 Million Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

LMR Partners LLP lowered its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,336,000 after buying an additional 796,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in US Foods by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,527,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,073,000 after purchasing an additional 566,277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,383,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500,129 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,550,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,528,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,940,000 after buying an additional 567,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $64.67 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

