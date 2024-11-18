LMR Partners LLP Has $19.21 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 223,784 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,760. This trade represents a 92.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $70.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average of $66.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.