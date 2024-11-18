Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Glass Wealth Management Co LLC

Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 3.2% of Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $534.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $576.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

