MAI Capital Management Purchases 84,452 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,619,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,452 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $189,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $120.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $94.83 and a 52 week high of $126.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.