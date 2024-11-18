MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

MarketAxess has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $261.65 on Monday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $192.42 and a twelve month high of $297.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $2,676,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 562,029 shares in the company, valued at $150,438,302.43. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

