Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Mastech Digital Stock Down 7.8 %

NYSE:MHH opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.88 million, a P/E ratio of -62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastech Digital by 15.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

