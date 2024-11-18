Maverick Protocol Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $82.48 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,057,744 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 430,057,744.01116381 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.18344783 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $8,179,446.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

