Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 68,000 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.56% of Winmark worth $34,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Winmark by 95.2% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 145,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,454,000 after acquiring an additional 71,145 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 55.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 30.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 11,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Winmark by 9.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.59, for a total value of $918,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,612,036.25. This represents a 4.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.11, for a total transaction of $570,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,456.60. This trade represents a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winmark Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of WINA traded down $10.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $388.82. 17,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.80. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $330.25 and a 1 year high of $451.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.65 and its 200-day moving average is $369.60.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.43% and a net margin of 49.02%.

Winmark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $8.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $33.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

About Winmark

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

See Also

