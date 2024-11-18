Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 76,849 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,660,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,871. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.28 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

