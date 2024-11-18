McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,045,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.46.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $292.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $209.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This trade represents a 48.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,596 shares of company stock worth $10,698,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

