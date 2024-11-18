McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 742.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $606.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $520.01 and a 200-day moving average of $554.57. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.57.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

