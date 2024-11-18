Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,211.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $914.50 and a 52 week high of $1,255.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,170.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,095.48.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

