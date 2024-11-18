Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,097 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $184.88 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $191.77. The company has a market capitalization of $512.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

