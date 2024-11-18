Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BlackRock by 219.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 62.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 20.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 16.9% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BLK opened at $1,042.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $969.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $871.62. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $712.11 and a twelve month high of $1,068.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $161.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,019.62.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. This trade represents a 64.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

