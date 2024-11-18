Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 22 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $529.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $499.29 and its 200 day moving average is $458.50. The company has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.50 and a 12-month high of $544.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total value of $145,230.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,816.73. This represents a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. This represents a 93.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,178 shares of company stock valued at $45,897,071 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

