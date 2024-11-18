Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 12,050 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 613,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 282.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,272 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,376,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 747,277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 719,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $16,671,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $39.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.