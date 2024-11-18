Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 547 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Aviso Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 50.1% in the third quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 8,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 471,350.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $216,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $229.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.66 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.88%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

