Mendel Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 425.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,138,000 after purchasing an additional 218,466 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $534.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $576.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.23. The company has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

