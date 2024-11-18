Mendel Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mendel Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 9.1% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. EQ LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,515,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $155.52 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $161.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

