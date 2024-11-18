Mendel Capital Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mendel Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $272.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $212.28 and a 12-month high of $279.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

