Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director F. Ann Millner Sells 12,500 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,306.05. This represents a 27.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.82. 276,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average of $90.09. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.46 and a 52-week high of $105.46. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $339.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.60 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 36.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MMSI

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.