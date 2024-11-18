Meta Games Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $465.96 Million (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Meta Games Coin has a market capitalization of $465.96 million and approximately $273,675.52 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Meta Games Coin

Meta Games Coin was first traded on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.42409673 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $205,575.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta Games Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta Games Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

