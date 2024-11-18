Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.14 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $142,169.72 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,585,186 coins and its circulating supply is 27,290,673 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,585,186 with 27,290,673 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.36639301 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $109,113.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.