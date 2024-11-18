Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.60 and last traded at $62.60, with a volume of 8229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Bank of America lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.27%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,246,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,046,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,263 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,838,000 after purchasing an additional 736,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,182,000 after purchasing an additional 673,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,807 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

