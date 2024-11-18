Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 609.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 57.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $96.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 141.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

