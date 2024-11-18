MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 4.6% – What’s Next?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $358.71 and last traded at $356.36. Approximately 6,611,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 17,123,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.83 and a 200-day moving average of $166.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.21 and a beta of 3.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($8.98) EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $242,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,484.10. This represents a 10.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,372. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,954 shares of company stock valued at $30,553,037 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

