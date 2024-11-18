MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.83 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,704,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,868,000 after purchasing an additional 397,533 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.17 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

